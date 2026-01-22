/'It was brutal, but we stayed strong': Luke Mudgway makes it two in a row at Pune Grand Tour 2026

Luke Mudgway backed up his Stage 1 win with another remarkable performance on Stage 2 of the Pune Grand Tour, conquering a tough climbing day before unleashing his sprint to take consecutive wins. “It was really tough today,” Mudgway admitted, summing up a stage defined by relentless climbing and constant pressure. His team, however, never lost control. From the early kilometres to the decisive final phase, they dictated the tempo as rival teams repeatedly tried to launch late attacks.

Those attacks intensified towards the end, but Mudgway remained well protected. A key teammate guided him through the final 10 kilometres after the last climb, delivering him perfectly into the finish. From there, Mudgway did what he does best, sprinting from a reduced group to edge out his closest rival in a tight finish. The decisive moment came on the final ascent, a steep and punishing climb that tested every rider. “The climb was brutal,” Mudgway said. With only three riders cresting the top together, he dug deep, knowing he simply had to hold the wheel. “That kind of distance — around a five-minute climb, suits me quite well. I suffered a lot, but I managed to stay there.”

The danger wasn’t over once the climb ended. A tricky descent followed, forcing the front group to balance speed with safety. “It was quite dangerous,” he noted, explaining the cautious approach before the race exploded into a final sprint.

Despite securing a second consecutive win, Mudgway was quick to deflect the spotlight. He praised his climbing teammate, who closed down crucial moves between the final climbs, even at the cost of losing the King of the Mountains jersey. “The yellow is probably more important,” Mudgway said, underlining the selfless nature of the effort.

Mudgway tightens grip on Yellow jersey

Stage Two of the Pune Grand Tour 2026 lived up to its promise, delivering a punishing test of stamina, strategy and sheer resolve across Pune district’s rugged terrain. The 105.3-kilometre Maratha Heritage Circuit traced a demanding route through a landscape defined by historic forts, sharp climbs and technical descents.

At the end of another relentless afternoon, Luke Mudgway of Li Ning Star, China, once again emerged supreme. Stopping the clock at 02:31:49, Mudgway followed up his Stage One triumph with a second consecutive victory, successfully defending the Yellow Jersey and reinforcing his position at the top of the general classification.

The Australian was made to work hard for it. Alan Carter Bettles of Roojai Insurance Winspeed, Thailand, delivered a measured performance to take second place, while Yorben Lauryssen of Tarteletto–Isorex, Belgium, claimed third. For Lauryssen, it marked a second straight podium finish after also placing third on the opening day.

Mudgway’s win earned him a 10-second time bonus, while Bettles and Lauryssen collected six and four seconds respectively. Remarkably, the top six riders were all credited with the same finishing time of 02:31:49, with the final placings determined by a photo finish. Clement Alleno and Jambaljamts Sainbayar of Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain, finished fourth and fifth, while Stefan Benetton of Eurocyclingtrips–CCN, Guam, rounded out the top six.

The victory was underpinned by disciplined teamwork from Li Ning Star, particularly significant given the squad started the day with only five riders. Two teammates took on the bulk of the chasing responsibilities, allowing the climbers to conserve energy for the decisive moments.