/'I didn’t come here for silver, I came here for gold': Meet Srajan Shetty, young talent chasing his dream to play for India

At just 20 years old, Srajan U Shetty, the young middle-blocker from Karnataka’s Karkala town, is making waves in Indian volleyball. But the journey from cricket-loving teenager to the Prime Volleyball League was anything but straightforward. “I didn’t come here for silver. I came here for gold,” Srajan said while speaking to WION exclusively, his eyes gleaming with the same intensity that has driven him since he first picked up a volleyball.

Srajan’s sporting journey began not with volleyball, but with cricket. “In my childhood, I used to say I want to become a cricket player,” he recalls. Like many children in India, cricket was the first love. But as Srajan’s height increased after the 12th standard, his focus slowly shifted. “That’s why I started playing volleyball. After that, I completely stopped playing cricket.” The transition wasn’t instant. Initially, Srajan played volleyball locally, without a clear understanding of professional standards. That changed when he joined SRM University in Chennai under the sports quota. At SRM, he met his mentor, coach Rakesh Murthy, who recognised his raw talent and gave him a chance in the university team.

“In the first year, I was a substitute, a third docker,” Srajan shared. “I wanted to gain experience, but I didn’t have any. After playing, I got more confidence, and slowly I learned about professional volleyball.” Balancing academics with sport was another challenge. Srajan studied B.Sc. Physical Education but admits that his heart was always on the court. “I didn’t want to go to college. Volleyball was the only thing I used to do. I used to practice three to six times a day, morning and evening. If I felt my game was down, I would practice individually after breakfast.”

Even the lockdown periods posed hurdles, but Srajan adapted in his own way. “During the first lockdown, volleyball was completely abandoned. I played PUBG all day,” he laughs. “But by the second lockdown, I got back to training at home and continued practicing whenever I could.” Srajan’s inspiration has always been rooted in his hometown. “I am a big fan of Ashwal Rai,” he says. “He was a blocker, now an all-rounder, and I like his character a lot. I want to follow his example.” Fate has since brought Srajan alongside his idol, now teammates on the Kolkata Thunderbolts. “It is a proud moment for me,” he admits.

The young athlete’s breakthrough came in 2022 when he helped SRM University win a bronze medal at the All India University Championship in Bhubaneswar. “We lost the semi-final, which was a bit shocking, but winning a medal was a big moment. Gold, silver, bronze—it didn’t matter. We just wanted to win a medal,” Srajan recalls.

It was after this performance that Srajan received his first call-up for the Prime Volleyball League, applying to join the Bengaluru Torpedoes. “I was very surprised in the first season. I didn’t have much experience, but I learned a lot from senior players,” he says. Under the mentorship of David Lee, a legendary volleyball coach from the USA, Srajan honed his skills as a middle blocker, learning advanced techniques and strategies that set him apart.

“I gained a lot of experience from him. His coaching style was very advanced for volleyball, and it helped me improve my game tremendously,” Srajan explains. Later, training under another coach from Iran, Abhi, added a different perspective. “Volleyball is almost the same, but the small points are different depending on where the coach is from. I learned something new from every mentor.”

Now with the Kolkata Thunderbolts, Srajan is laser-focused on the upcoming season. “My goal is to win the championship. I don’t want players to worry. I just want the gold medal,” he says firmly. His competitive drive is matched by a strong work ethic and dedication, qualities nurtured by supportive parents who recognised his lack of interest in studies and encouraged him to pursue sports.

Srajan comes from a family of four. His mother is a homemaker, his father works in the railways in Chennai, and his elder brother is an IT engineer working from home. “My parents knew I wouldn’t focus on studies, so they supported me a lot in volleyball. Unlike many families, they didn’t question my choice,” he says. Looking ahead, Srajan’s ambitions stretch beyond domestic leagues. “Everyone’s dream is to play for India. That’s my personal goal—to represent India and qualify for the Olympics,” he shares. “If India qualifies for the Olympics, volleyball will develop, and so will the players.”