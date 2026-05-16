/'He gives his best': Punjab Kings back Arshdeep Singh amid social media criticism

Punjab Kings head of sports science Andrew Leipus acknowledged the growing buzz surrounding the team on social media, but admitted that he does not personally follow much online activity. He suggested that Arshdeep Singh may be dealing with certain physical limitations, which could be affecting his performances on the field.

Punjab Kings’ campaign has suffered a major setback after five consecutive defeats, leaving the franchise on the brink of missing out on the playoffs. The side now faces a must-win situation in its remaining fixtures against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

At the same time, scrutiny around the team has intensified online, with Arshdeep attracting criticism over a Snapchat video featuring Tilak Varma, where he was heard saying, “Oye andhere.”

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“I don’t follow a lot of social media myself, so I know there has been a bit of chatter behind the scenes of various things going on, vlogging and whatnot. I am not across that," Leipus said while speaking to the media.

“In terms of his behaviour, Arsh is pretty much a flat line. He isn’t up or down. He gives his best out there. We have been working together a little bit and looking at his body, there may be restrictions that could be a reason for some of his performances being up and down," Leipus added.

The Punjab Kings management also maintained that Arshdeep’s attitude and behaviour have remained unchanged both on and off the field.