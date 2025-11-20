/'Football still struggles with black superstars like Bellingham,' says former England player Ian Wright

Former England forward Ian Wright says he believes some critics “aren’t prepared to embrace a black superstar,” pointing to the scrutiny surrounding Jude Bellingham’s recent behaviour. The Real Madrid midfielder has faced negative attention after showing visible frustration when substituted during England’s World Cup qualifier against Albania. Head coach Thomas Tuchel, who earlier in the year apologised to Bellingham for calling his on-field conduct “repulsive”, said he intends to look again at the player’s reaction.

Despite starring during England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, Bellingham is no longer assured of a starting spot under Tuchel, and there are now doubts over his role heading into next year’s World Cup. Wright, however, believes the tone of the coverage is shaped partly by race, arguing that Bellingham’s confidence unsettles certain observers. Speaking on The Overlap YouTube show, the Arsenal legend said, “I worry for Jude because he’s not someone the media can easily box in. He’s confident, he’s black, he’s proud, and he makes that clear.”

Bellingham’s rise has been rapid since leaving Birmingham City for Borussia Dortmund in 2020, before sealing a move to Real Madrid for up to €133.9m (£115m). In his first season in Spain, he delivered a La Liga and Champions League double, scoring 23 goals and supplying 13 assists. At Euro 2024, he produced one of the tournament’s standout moments with a last-gasp overhead kick against Slovakia to send England into the quarter-finals.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Gary Neville, also on the show, recalled that Raheem Sterling felt “singled out” by the media during Euro 2016. In 2018, Sterling publicly criticised British newspapers for reinforcing negative stereotypes about Black players. Wright said the pattern continues. “I don’t think people are ready for a Black superstar who carries himself like Jude. They loved someone like N’Golo Kanté—quiet and humble. But if you have the presence of a Pogba or a Bellingham, some people don’t like that. Jude’s talent and confidence make certain people uncomfortable.”

Bellingham was omitted from England’s squad for the October fixtures against Wales and Latvia before returning this month for games against Serbia and Albania. He came on after 65 minutes versus Serbia and was withdrawn after 84 minutes in the Albania match.