WATCH | Smriti Mandhana confirms engagement to Palash Muchhal in fun team video featuring her teammates; PM Modi congratulates the couple

Smriti Mandhana playfully confirmed her engagement to Palash Muchhal with a viral ring-reveal video, sparking fan frenzy and warm wishes, including from PM Modi
Smriti Mandhana has finally given fans the moment they've eagerly anticipated. Just days after rumours surfaced that the Indian cricket star is set to marry music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal on November 23, she posted a playful engagement-themed video featuring her teammates. At the end of the clip, she revealed her engagement ring, confirming the news and sending the internet into a frenzy.
The video, shared by Mandhana on social media, showed her dancing with fellow members of India's Women’s World Cup-winning team, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and rising talent Shreyanka Patil. The group danced to "Samjho Ho Hi Gaya" from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, creating a joyful pre-wedding vibe.
Also Read: IND vs SA, 2nd Test: 'Gill is recovering well. Decision will be taken...', says India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak
As the clip wrapped up, Smriti flashed a beaming smile at the camera and raised her hand to show off her engagement ring, instantly sparking online speculation that this was a playful "soft launch" of her engagement. This excitement was further fueled by a previous image of Palash holding the World Cup trophy next to Smriti, which had gone viral. Fans couldn't help but gush over the heartwarming moment, calling it the "perfect pre-wedding gift" for the cricketer. Palash was at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai when the Indian women’s cricket team won their first-ever ODI World Cup, defeating South Africa in the final earlier this month. He later joined Smriti on the field to celebrate the historic victory.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the Indian batter Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal. “May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other’s strengths and imperfections,” PM Modi wrote.