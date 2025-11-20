India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has provided an update on Shubman Gill’s fitness ahead of the second Test against South Africa, set to begin in Guwahati on Saturday (November 22). Kotak confirmed that Gill is recovering well from the neck spasm he sustained during the first Test in Kolkata. However, the final decision regarding his participation will be made on Friday evening (November 21), after further assessments from the medical team. Kotak emphasised that the team is being cautious with Gill’s recovery to avoid a recurrence of the injury, which could put both his fitness and the team’s prospects at risk.

Gill, 26, suffered the injury on Day 2 of the opening Test after facing just three balls in the first innings. He was subsequently taken to the hospital and ruled out of the rest of the match, with the BCCI confirming on day 3 that he would not return to the field. This is not the first time Gill has dealt with neck spasms. He had a similar issue last year, which kept him out of the Test against New Zealand in October 2024.

"See, he is definitely recovering really well. I met him yesterday. Now, the decision will be taken tomorrow evening. The physios and doctors will have to make a call if he has fully recovered. Because he should not get that spasm again during a game, and that is very important. So, if he is fully recovered and we have a guarantee that he won't likely have this issue again, then he will play. If there is a doubt, then I am sure he will take a rest for one more game, because it won't be helpful to the team," Kotak was quoted as saying during the pre-match press conference.