'Don’t be surprised if...,' Sunil Gavaskar makes blunt assessment after Rohit, Kohli fail in Perth

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed miserably in their first ODI back after the Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit scored just eight runs while Kohli bagged a duck as India lost the first of three ODIs against Australia on a pacy and bouncy Perth pitch. Rohit and Kohli had last played for India in March earlier this year and have since announced retirement from Test cricket to go with their retirement from T20Is last year. While the discussion about their place in the side, especially for ODI World Cup 2027, has picked up volume, the performance in Perth surely didn't help the case.

Sunil Gavaskar cuts slack to Rohit and Kohli

“They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn’t going to be easy, especially for players who haven’t played international cricket for a couple of months. It was challenging for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who usually play international cricket quite regularly,” Gavaskar said while talking to India Today.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - MILESTONE ALERT! Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian and fourth overall in WODIs to achieve THIS record

The former India cricketer, however, was sure that Adelaide would be where the duo will come up with better adjustment to pace and bounce. Gavaskar also said: "Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games. They are coming back after a few months away from international cricket."

India look to forget Perth quickly