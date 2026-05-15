/'Didn’t play at best,' says Sinner after record 32nd win in Masters 1000 tournaments to enter Italian Open semis

Italian Jannik Sinner is unstoppable right now. The 24-year-old, breezed past Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 to enter the semis of Italian Open on Thursday (May 14) in Rome - his 32nd record consecutive victory in Masters 1000 tournament. The previous record was with Novak Djokovic who had accumulated 31 straight wins in Master 1000 tournament back in 2011. Sinner is now in semi-finals of Italian Open where he'd once again be a favorite to advance to finals against Daniil Medvedev. Sinner's form makes him the top contender to win the upcoming French Open 2026 which will not see participation from his closest rival and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner on a roll in ATP Masters

The Italian Open would be the sixth straight ATP Masters tournament if Sinner manages to win - he already has won a record five tournaments on the trot. Sinner's wins include titles at Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and Miami Open in in March 2026, Monte Carlo and Madrid Open in 2026 and before that he had won Paris Masters in November 2025.

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Speaking after the quarter-final win in Rome on Thursday (May 14), Sinner said: "I don’t play for records, I play just for my own story. At the same time, it means a lot to me, but tomorrow is another day, another opponent, a different opponent."

"I felt like we both didn’t play at our best today, but at the same time, you know, the conditions here are very tough. I tried to adapt myself in the best possible way, and obviously I’m happy," he further added.

Sinner can make history at French Open 2026

The French Open 2025 final was one of the most epic matches in the history of the tournament which ran for five sets between Sinner and Alcaraz. The Italian was up two sets before the Spaniard mounted a surreal comeback and won the longest final in the tournament history by 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in five sets.