/'Anahat has the mindset of a champion—now she’s ready for the big stage', says coach Gregory Gaultier

In elite sport, the difference between talent and greatness often lies in the unseen hours, and for Gregory Gaultier, that difference is simple: discipline. Speaking in an exclusive interaction with WION, the former world no. 1 and multiple-time World Open and British Open champion broke down what separates a good squash player from a world champion. “It’s the discipline and commitment you bring every single day in training,” he said. “What you produce in training reflects directly in competition.”

Gaultier, famously nicknamed “The General,” explained that the moniker, given by commentator Joey Barrington, came from his commanding presence on court. “It was about how I controlled the ‘T’ position. The player who dominates that space usually dominates the match,” he said. Reflecting on his fierce rivalries with players like Ramy Ashour and Nick Matthew, Gaultier said there was no single toughest opponent. “Each player had a unique style. You had to constantly adapt. That generation kept pushing each other and raising the bar.”

On reaching world no. 1, he admitted the mental challenge was as significant as the achievement. “The first time brought relief, but also pressure. Everyone wants to beat you. The second time, I was better prepared to handle it.” Turning to the evolution of squash, Gaultier believes the game, especially on the women’s side, has reached new physical and tactical heights. “The pace and intensity have gone up. Matches are longer, tougher, and demanding.”

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Injuries, he said, are an inevitable part of a long career, but also an opportunity. “You need to understand why it happened. It’s not always bad luck. Recovery is about patience, rehab, and managing expectations when you return.”

A major part of the conversation focused on India’s rising star Anahat Singh, whom Gaultier has been coaching for the past two years. “It’s a team effort, but her improvement has been remarkable,” he said. “One thing that stands out is her hunger to learn. She stays back after tournaments, watches top players, trains, and absorbs everything.”

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He emphasised her fearless mindset as her biggest strength. “Anahat has the approach of a champion. Whether she plays world no. 1 or no. 20, she steps on court to win, not just to compete.” Now entering tournaments as a top seed, Gaultier acknowledged the added pressure, but sees it as a positive. “It’s about converting that pressure into motivation. Her recent performances and maturity will help her handle it.”

Looking ahead, the inclusion of squash in the 2028 Summer Olympics marks a historic moment for the sport. While Gaultier himself will miss out as a player, he sees it as a game-changer. “This is huge for squash. It will bring more exposure and take the sport to new heights,” he said. “For players like Anahat, it’s a massive opportunity. Competing, and maybe winning a medal, would be incredible for Indian squash.”

JSW India Open begins today

The second edition of the JSW Indian Open is set to kick off on Wednesday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The tournament will feature 30 matches across men’s and women’s draws, with players competing for valuable PSA ranking points and the prestigious title.

Sanctioned by the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and organised under the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), the event is classified as a PSA Copper tournament. It offers equal prize money in both the men’s and women’s categories and continues to establish itself as a key platform for Indian players to test themselves against top international competition on home turf.