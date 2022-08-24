Vietnam takes a progressive step: Declares being LGBTQ+ is not an illness

There is a wind of change blowing across Asia. After Singapore, Vietnam has taken a progressive step towards recognising the rights of the LBTQ+ community. Reportedly, in a paradigm shift, Vietnam's health ministry confirmed that being gay, bisexual or transgender is not an illness.

Citing the World Health Organization’s removal from its list of mental illnesses in 1990, the new directive by Hanoi stated:

“The American Psychiatric Association and the World Health Organization (WHO) have confirmed that homosexuality is entirely not an illness, therefore homosexuality cannot be ‘cured’ nor needs to be ‘cured’ and cannot be converted in any way.”

“Do not coerce members of these groups into medical treatment. If any, only provide psychiatric help, which must be conducted by experts with knowledge of gender identities.” it further added.

The directive was sent across the country to provincial and municipal health departments. According to local reports, the ministry released the statement to remove stigma after it was revealed that there were a growing number of medical institutes claiming to cure 'homosexuality'.

Simultaneously, the ministry advised medical professionals that they should treat the people from the rainbow community without any discrimination and with the utmost respect.

It was in 2014 that Vietnam decriminalised same-sex relationships. However, a certain stigma still prevailed. Experts believe that this gesture of educating the masses that same-sex relationship is not an illness might go a long way in improving the landscape for queer groups.

The next milestone for the LGBTQ+ activists is getting the authorities to repeal the same-sex marriage ban.

As reported by WION, the announcement by Vietnam comes days after another south east asian country in Singapore repealed the archaic colonial-era law to lift ban on gay sex.

(With inputs from agencies)



