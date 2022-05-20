Sri Lanka appoints nine new cabinet members, finance minister yet to be announced

Sri Lanka saw a major change in their cabinet as nine more ministers were added to an ‘all-party government’ to guide the nation through the ongoing economic crisis. The new appointments came in the aftermath of Ranil Wickremesinghe becoming the new prime minister of the country following the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe promised to put together a coalition cabinet featuring all major parties in order to combat the growing unrest and crisis gripping Sri Lanka.

The new cabinet has enjoyed good support from all parties in the country with two SJB (Samagi Jana Balawegaya) – the main opposition party – joining the new government and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party also pledging their support to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after getting one cabinet seat.

According to local reports, Nimal Siripala De Silva Ports was appointed minister of Naval and Aviation Services, Susil Premajayantha as the minister of education, Keheliya Rambukwella as the health minister and Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the minister of Justice, Prison Affairs, Constitutional Reforms.

Harin Fernando became the minister of Tourism and Land while Ramesh Pathirana took oath as minister of Plantation Industries, Manusha Nanayakkara as the minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Nalin Fernando as the minister of Trade, Commerce, and Food Security and Tiran Alles as the minister of Public Security.

However, although major ministries like health and education were filled, the position of finance minister remains vacant. With the discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) still pending, the lack of a finance minister can cause further problems for the country’s economy.

However, Wickremesinghe’s office told AFP that the announcement will be made next week.

Sri Lanka is currently going through their worst economic crisis in history and with the government out of funds, the country has seen acute food and fuel shortages in the last few weeks. Even medicines are scarce in the country and the lack of import has affected the health system massively.

