Earthquake predictions in Pakistan go viral on social media after massive tremors in Turkey & Syria

Earthquake predictions in Pakistan are going viral on social media after tremendous destruction in Turkey and Syria. Pakistan's Meteorological Department has also commented on the rumours of an upcoming earthquake in Pakistan. The director of the Meteorological Department rejected the earthquake predictions in Pakistan. He added that there is no similarity between the fault lines of Turkey and Pakistan.

Earthquake in Pakistan?

A few weeks ago, Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets predicted that a deadly earthquake might hit Turkey and Syria. At the same time, rumours about an earthquake in Pakistan also sparked on social media.

The Meteorological Department Chief said that the predictions on social media had no scientific basis. Pakistan's latest monitoring system observes the situation in Turkey and Syria.

On the other hand, the death toll after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has reached 9,500. Victims are going through uncomfortable situations due to the cold weather and snowfall in some areas. As the rescue teams continue their operations in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, they have found children stuck under the debris.

According to the US Seismological Center, the severe cold weather has delayed the evacuation process in Turkey and Syria. The earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes caused widespread destruction. Families are stuck under the rubble of buildings.

However, the fear does not end here. There is a 20 per cent possibility that the expected death toll can be from 10,000 to 100,000.