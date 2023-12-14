Wild elephant charges, smashes van window for snacks in Sri Lanka safari drama. Watch

A family's vacation in Sri Lanka took an unexpected and thrilling turn when they encountered a wild elephant in Yala National Park. Little did they know that their leisurely jungle safari would turn into a heart-pounding experience.

As the family's van meandered through the park, an elephant emerged from the dense trees, surprising the tourists. What started as a typical wildlife sighting soon escalated into a dramatic event that would be etched in their memories forever.

To the shock of the tourists, the wild elephant took an unconventional approach to satiating its hunger—it smashed through the van's window. Panic surged through the vehicle as the elephant infiltrated their space, leaving the occupants in a state of panic.

The elephant, driven by its quest for food, began rummaging through the driver's seat. A video capturing the intense moment shows the elephant's powerful trunk exploring the interior of the van.

Watch the video here: This is what happens when elephants get used to being fed by humans in passing vehicles!! pic.twitter.com/t56QpEIA9y — Evarts (@r_evarts) December 12, 2023 × Chips to the rescue

In a desperate attempt to calm the elephant, one of the tourists offered a packet of chips. Surprisingly, the elephant, momentarily satisfied, withdrew into the lush jungle.

Kasun Basnayake, an Australian on vacation with his family, shared his perspective on the harrowing encounter with the BBC. The driver's advice to offer any available food items, including his son's leftover sandwich, played a crucial role in appeasing the elephant.

Despite the tense nature of the encounter, there were no reported casualties. The family's resourceful actions and the driver's skillful maneuvering helped them escape unscathed from this unexpected rendezvous with the wild elephant.

