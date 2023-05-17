Who is Maulvi Abdul Kabir? Taliban-appointed acting PM of Afghanistan

Taliban 'Supreme Leader' Haibatullah Akhundzada appointed Maulvi Abdul Kabir as acting prime minister of Afghanistan, following reports that prime minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund had been unwell.

As per Afghanistan-based Khaama Press, Maulvi Kabir will now lead the Taliban government until Akhundzada recovers. Haibatullah Akhundzada has been the Taliban government's prime minister since it retook control in 2021.

The Khaama Press said that Haibatullah Akhundzada was suffering from a heart condition, citing persons acquainted with the situation, although Taliban leaders are yet to release any specifics about Akhundzada's sickness, as per Geo news. Who is Maulvi Abdul Kabir? Maulvi Kabir, a member of the Zadran tribe in eastern Paktika province, formerly served as governor of Nangarhar province under the Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001.

As an influential Taliban official, has played an important role in the Qatar discussions with the US.

His role resulted in the signing of the Doha deal, a crucial milestone in which the US and the Taliban reached a deal defining a framework for peace and the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan.

The accord sought to enhance intra-Afghan dialogue and pave the way for the country's political solution. The withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan constituted a watershed moment, as the Taliban quickly gained control of the country.

ALSO WATCH | Afghan Embassy in Delhi rejects report of Taliban appointing new head However, the plan outlined during the discussions could not be executed since the Taliban-led government prohibited women from attending school and from working, violating its vow not to enact laws restricting women's liberties in Afghanistan.

Maulvi Kabir took several responsibilities within the Taliban following their revival in August 2021. Initially chosen as Akhund's economic deputy's assistant, he eventually became the Taliban's prime minister's political deputy.

His selections demonstrate that his duties and influence within the Taliban's leadership structure are increasing. Condition of women and girls in Afghanistan under the rule of Taliban As per UN experts, the situation of women and girls' rights in Afghanistan has reverted to the pre-2002 era, when the Taliban last governed the nation, thus erasing gains on women's rights made in the preceding 20 years, as observed by the United Nations Commission on human Rights.

“In 2002, after years of being denied their rights under the previous Taliban regime, Afghan women celebrated International Women’s Day full of hope. The day was observed in Afghanistan and at UN Headquarters with the theme ‘Afghan women today: Realities and Opportunities’ and commitments were made to support our Afghan sisters rebuild their lives and be full partners in the post-conflict reconstruction of the country. On that day the international community said that the plight of Afghan women had been “an affront to all standards of dignity, equality and humanity,” it stated.