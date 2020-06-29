While Nepal's Oli accuses India of destabilising his government, a revolt brews within his party

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli recently accused India of attempting to destabilise his government.

The PM has blamed Indian officials, including those who work in the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, for plotting his exit.

“Given the ongoing intellectual discussions, media reports from New Delhi, embassy’s activities and meetings at different hotels in Kathmandu, it is not very difficult to understand how people are openly active to oust me. But they won’t succeed”, Oli said.

War within?

However, his own party is revolting against him. Oli is not getting along with his party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the former Nepalese PM.

Known commonly as Prachand, Dahal and Oli had merged their parties in 2018.

Last week, the standing committee of Nepal's ruling party met to decide on the fate of Prime Ministership. Out of the 45 member standing committee - just 15 are expected to support Oli.

Meanwhile, the rival factions accuse Oli of a virtual takeover of acting unilaterally, for Oli is both prime minister and the party chair. On Friday, he was supposed to attend the party meeting, which he skipped.

Resignation?

Two days ago - the Kathmandu Post reported that the standing committee members are preparing to demand Oli's resignation as prime minister on account of "a poor handling of the covid-19 pandemic."

On Friday, the standing committee discussed Nepal's deteriorating ties with India, and discussed Nepal's decision to redraw the country's maps.

The new maps showed Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura - three disputed territories as part of Nepal. The standing committee was of the view that Oli's government should have held a dialogue with India.

The report says, “Oli has avoided major discussions during the previous standing committee meetings, whenever he feels that he is going to be criticised by his own party members”.