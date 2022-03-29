Watch | India to build hybrid power plants in Sri Lanka, China pushed aside

Officials announced Tuesday that India has agreed to create three Sri Lankan wind farms on islets shared by the two countries, marking a victory for New Delhi after the project was pulled away from a Chinese business.

New Delhi has long been concerned about the region's expanding Chinese influence.

When Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Professor G. L. Peiris, in Colombo on Monday (March 28), they signed six Memorandums of Understanding.

The Memorandum of Understandings are :

MOU for the installation of modern computer laboratories and smart boards in 200 Galle district schools, together with tailored curriculum software.

MOU with the Government of India's Grant Assistance on the execution of the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) programme.

India's Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services (SSIFS) and Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (BIDTI).

MOU for the establishment of a Marine Rescue Coordinating Center (MRCC).

MOU on the development of hybrid power projects in three Jaffna islands.

MOU on Cooperation in the Development of Sri Lankan Fisheries Harbours.

A Chinese company was given a $12 million project to erect wind turbines on three small islands in the Palk Strait between southern India and Sri Lanka, with money from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

However, construction on the project on the islets of Nainativu, Analaitivu, and Delft was never started, and the project on the islets of Nainativu, Analaitivu, and Delft was ultimately cancelled.

A memorandum of agreement was inked to build the installations, according to a joint statement released Tuesday after India's foreign minister S Jaishankar's visit to Colombo.

Sri Lankan officials said India has promised to provide funding in place of the ADB.

(With inputs from agencies)