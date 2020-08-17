Watch | Ceiling of Pakistan airport collapses due to heavy rains

A shocking new video has once again embarrassed Pakistan's aviation sector, in which construction of the newly-built Islamabad International Airport has come under the scanner.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, false ceilings inside the airport are seen coming down due to incessant rains and thunderstorm.

Also read | Pakistan registers 488 new coronavirus cases; tally reaches 289,213

The footage also showed heavy showers entering the airport from multiple points.

Also read | Pakistan's ISI training terror groups in Myanmar

Abdul Sattar Khokhar, spokesman of the Aviation Division said that the thunderstorm caused 56 mm of rain in less than 90 minutes, resulting in damages, including that in concourse halls, domestic arrival lounge, CIP lounges and international departure areas, reported Pakistan-based The Express Tribune.

Airport officials have said heavy rains led to massive leakage resulting in drains on the roof of the passenger terminal building getting overflowed, which ultimately caused several pieces of the false ceiling coming off.

Following the incident, the Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA), apex aviation body, sought a comprehensive report on the damage and ordered a permanent solution within three days.

This is not just the first time that the shocking reality of Pakistan's aviation sector has come to fore.

Weeks ago, Pakistan's civil aviation minister admitted that 30 per cent of civilian pilots in the country hold fake licenses.

Earlier, the European Union Air Safety Agency suspended Pakistan International Airlines's (PIA) authorisation for six months to operate to the EU member states.

The US Department of Transportation had also revoked permission from the PIA to run charter flights to the United States.

