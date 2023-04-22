US rejects talks of recognising Taliban after UN bats for it

The US will not be exploring any possibility of recognising the Taliban as Afghanistan's ruler at a UN-hosted meeting in Doha next week. US State Department’s Principal Deputy Spoke­sperson Vedant Patel said the meeting's agenda was never to discuss such a situation.

“The intent and the purpose of this meeting was never to discuss recognition of the Taliban, and any discussion at this meeting about recognition would be unacceptable to us,” said Patel.

His statement was echoed by Senator Jim Risch, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee who also slammed the UN for even thinking about such a proposal.

“The UN needs a wake-up call. Any talk of recognition of the Taliban is absolutely absurd. This murderous regime continues to deny women the ability to work or go to school while millions of Afghans are in dire humanitarian need," he tweeted.

UN says it is ready to take baby steps

The statements by the White House and the lawmakers comes in the backdrop of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed stating that the UN was ready to take baby steps towards recognising the Taliban.

“We’ll gather them now in another two weeks in the region, (at a) meeting of envoys across the board - the region and internationally - with the secretary-general for the first time,” said Amina, adding, “And out of that, we hope that we will find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition.”

When quizzed if the Taliban was seeking recognition, Mohammed replied in the affirmative, “Yes. The Taliban clearly want recognition. And that’s the leverage we have."

Ever since the Taliban gained control over Afghanistan after the USA's abject surrender and subsequent pullout, human rights in the country have gone for a toss. The women students have been barred from attending schools and universities and it looks highly unlikely that they will be allowed back anytime soon.

On Friday, the Taliban issued another regressive order, forbidding women to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in two provinces. Apart from banning celebrations and dining, the Taliban has also passed orders stating that male doctors cannot diagnose or treat women. Hospitals have been directed to keep a close eye on proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies)