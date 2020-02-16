UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Pakistan for three-day visit

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Pakistan for a three-day visit.

Guterres was received by Munir Akram who is Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi.

This is the first visit by a UN chief to Pakistan since 2014 though Guterres had earlier visited the country when he was the UN high commissioner for refugees.

During his visit, Guterres will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. The chief will also hold a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He will also be speaking at an international conference called '40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in Pakistan.'

Several US officials will also be attending the event.

The UN chief's other engagements include meeting with the youth and participating in an event on Pakistan's polio vaccination campaign.

Guterres will also be visiting Lahore from where he will leave for the Kartappur sahib corridor.