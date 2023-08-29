ugc_banner

UK journalist lodges police complaint against Nawaz Sharif's security guard over 'misconduct'

London, UKEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Photograph:(ANI)

A journalist in London lodged a police complaint against former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's security guard for allegedly engaging in “misconduct” outside Hussain Nawaz’s London office, according to ARY News reports.

As per the details, Nawaz Sharif’s security guard acted aggressively and also abused reporters who had assembled at Hussain Nawaz’s office to report on the meeting scheduled to take place between the Sharif brothers.

The journalist who, according to the reports, claimed that the former Pakistan prime minister's bodyguard used offensive words and profane gestures, expected the police to punish the culprits severely.

Nawaz Sharif's security personnel mistreated Pakistani journalists 

It is pertinent to note that in the past, the security personnel deployed for PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, mistreated Pakistani journalists and shouted slurs at them for recording Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival on camera.

The Pakistani media representative had gathered outside Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London, to capture Shehbaz’s arrival for a crucial meeting. As per ARY News reports, the journalists were mistreated by the security guard as soon as they started recording Shehbaz’s video when he arrived.

In the footage, the security personnel could be seen shouting abuses and also threatening the journalists for covering the affair.  

The media representatives kept telling the guard that they were doing their job but as per the footage, he seemed unconvinced.

The press then asked the former Pak PM to take note of the situation and condemn the security guard’s bad behaviour.

Shehbaz Sharif had travelled to London in order to have a discussion with Nawaz prior to the general elections and to finalize the PML-N Quaid’s return to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)


 

