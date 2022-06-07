Two Pakistanis among three terrorists killed in Kashmir, 3 IEDs brought down from drone

Indian security forces killed three terrorists in two operations in the Kashmir Valley, two of whom were Pakistani, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police. Two terrorists were killed in the Kupwara area of North Kashmir's border sector. The terrorists were identified as Pakistani and local. Another Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla from Lahore, was slain by the troops in another confrontation in North Kashmir's Sopore district.

All the three terrorists belonged to the LeT terror outfit. "Two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT, including one Pakistani terrorist, namely Tufail, were killed. "Search is still going on," said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

He also added that "1 Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT was killed." As per the documents recovered from the killed Pakistani terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. One AK rifle and five magazines along with ammunition have been recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also said that two foreign terrorists, along with a local terrorist, managed to escape from the Sopore encounter site. The area has been cordoned off and the search operation by the security forces continues.

In Jammu, the BSF defused three magnetic IEDs dropped by a drone.According to the BSF, three magnetic IEDs were attached to a drone and were brought down and defused at the Dayaran area of Kanachak in Jammu. The drone was carrying three lunch boxes in which the IEDs were fixed.

"Last night, BSF observed drone activity in the Kanachak area and fired some shots towards the drone." Immediately a police party was deployed and they followed the anti-drone SOP in the general area, "said Jammu Police.

It's the second incident in a week where a drone was brought down by forces in the Jammu region.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.