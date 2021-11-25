Train with humanitarian aid departed from China to Afghanistan

Amid the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, China shipped humanitarian aid to the war-torn nation. On November 21, Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu said that a train with more than 1000 ton of humanitarian aid departed China's Xinjiang.

The train departed with necessities like naan, milk tea powder, cotton-padded clothes, cotton shoes and blankets, etc. Wang Yu informed.

He also said that since July 2021, the trains between China and Afghanistan carried more than 2,600 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

In October, a report on Global Times stated that cargo trains between the two countries have never stopped and trade of agricultural products between the two countries is being restored.

The report also mentioned Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin's stance who said that China is offering support to the Afghan people within its ability.

Since the Taliban takeover in August this year, the nation has been facing issues to provide care for Afghan people.

The United Nations had warned that almost half of the population of Afghanistan will face a hunger crisis between the present time and March next year, according to Al Arabiya Post.

India's stance on Afghanistan humanitarian crisis

Pakistan allowed the transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes (MTs) of wheat and lifesaving medicines through the Wagah Border as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

In a statement on Wednesday (November 24), the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "As a goodwill gesture towards the brotherly Afghan people, the Government of Pakistan has decided to allow the transportation of 50000 Metric Tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah Border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes."