This Pakistani city produces more than 70% of all footballs in the world

Football was India's second-largest export commodity until 2011.

Pakistan then started manufacturing stitchless balls that were bonded together using heat.

They are more resilient and hold their shape better.

Following that, the Islamic Republic was awarded contracts for the FIFA World Cups in 2014 and 2018.

In the Pakistani city of Sialkot, almost 70% of the world's soccer balls are manufactured.

At least 1,000 soccer ball firms employ almost 60,000 individuals in Sialkot.

Despite its FIFA rating of 198, Pakistan shipped 38 million balls for $154 million ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.





A brief history of football production in Sialkot

It's fascinating to learn when and how Sialkot became famous for its soccer balls.

Soccer ball manufacture may be dated back to the region's British colonial era.

The football-obsessed Britons used to order their supplies from Britain, and they would become agitated while waiting for the shipment of footballs to arrive by sea.







(Picture courtesy: Twitter.com)

According to legend, in 1886, a British sergeant requested a Sialkot saddle maker to mend his punctured ball, and after being pleased with his abilities, he placed an order with him for a batch of footballs.

Since then, the city has produced a large number of footballs for the game, players, and fans.

Traditionally, footballs were hand-stitched, but the stitching and artisan skills of the employees were so good that, for the first time, in 1982, the city of Sialkot was awarded a contract to manufacture footballs for the FIFA World Cup 1982, which was hosted by Spain.

Pakistan's footballs for the 1982 World Cup were an upgraded version of the Adidas Tango Ball, which was initially presented for the 1978 FIFA Football World Cup.

The 1982 World Cup ball was an upgraded version of the leather ball, with rubber inlaid over the seams for the first time to prevent water from leaking in.

As a result, it was the first World Cup ball to be water-resistant.

This was a much-needed need since otherwise, the ball would get heavier owing to water seepage through the seams.

However, the rubber used to prevent water entrance would wear out due to normal kicking and would need to be changed throughout the game.

It was the last genuine leather World Cup football.

Sialkot is also well-known for producing volleyballs, hockey sticks, cricket bats, and apparel.

Local manufacturers think that Pakistani firms are taking business away from their Chinese competitors due to their high-quality final goods.



(With inputs from agencies)