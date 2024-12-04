Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has sharply criticised the prolonged detention of former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, accusing the Bangladeshi authorities of perpetuating 'Hindu hatred'.

The controversy surrounding Das’s arrest, coupled with reports of violence against his lawyer, has sparked outrage, drawing attention to the broader issue of religious intolerance in the country.

Nasreen took to social media platform X to express her concerns, highlighting the assault on Das’s lawyer after a court hearing. According to Nasreen, the attack was a deliberate attempt to prevent anyone from defending Das in court.

She said, “There is no lawyer in Bangladesh to stand for Chinmoy Krishna Das. This sentence alone is enough to understand the Hindu hatred in the land of jihadists. Chinmoy Krishna Das’s lawyer was beaten and sent to the hospital. Measures have been taken to ensure that no one defends Chinmoy Krishna Das. The accusations against Chinmoy are all false and fabricated. The purpose of keeping Chinmoy in jail is to violate his human rights and to undermine Hindu awakening. The jihadists want to make their land free of Hindus. They are working towards their goal.”

Protests escalate amid bail delay

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das on November 25 has triggered widespread protests, with supporters from both Bangladesh and India rallying in his defence. The protests in Chattogram turned violent, resulting in the death of assistant government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif. The unrest reflects growing frustration within the Hindu and ISKCON communities over the judicial system’s handling of the case.

The ongoing legal uncertainty has intensified concerns over religious freedom and the treatment of minority groups in Bangladesh.

Rights advocates, including Nasreen, have criticised the authorities for targeting Das. They argue that the delay in his release is part of a broader effort to suppress Hindu voices and limit religious freedoms. Calls for greater protection of legal and religious rights are increasing in the wake of these developments.