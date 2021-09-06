Taliban shoot pregnant Afghan policewoman dead in front of her family

A pregnant Afghan policewoman was shot dead by Taliban in front of her family, tweeted an Afghan journalist. The horrific incident took place in the country's Ghor province.

Nigara, the policewoman, was 6 months pregnant. The journalist said that she was killed in front of her husband and children.

Sputnik reported on Sunday that there was a rush to buy head and body coverings due to fear that Taliban would hunt and beat up women if they were seen without hijab or burqas. The Taliban regime in the 90s was marked by such atrocities.

These developments came a few days after dozens of Afghan women held protests in Herat demanding rights and female representation in the government formation after the Taliban took control of the war-ravaged country.

Protestors were carrying banners with slogans against the exclusion of women from the country`s political system under the regime of the Taliban, Tolo News reported.As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the group`s regime.

Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism analyst said that women are scared out of their (Taliban) minds."From the Afghan women I`ve spoken to, it`s incredibly traumatic. You`re looking at an entire generation who only read about the Taliban in books. Now, they`re having to live side-by-side with what is effectively a misogynistic cult." Dr Gohel added.

