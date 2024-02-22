Taliban execute two convicted murderers in football stadium in eastern Afghanistan

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan executed two men convicted of murder in a football stadium in the eastern region of the country, the news agency AFP reported on Thursday (Feb 22). A Supreme Court official read aloud a death warrant signed by Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada which said that both men were executed by multiple gunshots to the back in Ghazni city.

"These two people were convicted of the crime of murder. After two years of trial in the courts of the country, the order has been signed," the official said. AFP reported that thousands of people gathered at the stadium to witness the executions.

Who were the convicted men?

The convicted men were identified as Said Jamal and Gul Khan. The Supreme Court said that Jamal and Khan were guilty of knife murders in Sept 2017 and Jan 2022 respectively. In a statement, the top court said that Supreme Leader Akhundzada conducted an extraordinary investigation into their cases.

The families of Jamal and Khan were present and were asked if they wanted to grant the condemned a last-minute reprieve, but they declined in both cases. The families were also offered to carry out the execution themselves, in line with the Taliban's implementation of Islamic law.

However, they refused and security forces carried out the executions. These are believed to be the third and fourth death penalties meted out since the Taliban authorities returned to power in 2021.

The first two people executed had also been convicted of murder. Since coming back to power, the Taliban administration has installed its strict interpretation of Islamic law which includes capital and corporal punishments little used by most modern Muslim states.

In 2022, Akhundzada ordered judges in 2022 to fully implement all aspects of Islamic law -- including "eye for an eye" punishments known as "qisas".

Apart from executions, there have also been regular public floggings for other crimes in Afghanistan including consumption of alcohol, theft and adultery.