Taliban delegation begins humanitarian talks in Oslo

Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has started talks with Western government officials and Afghan civil society representatives in Oslo. The first day of their three-day visit will be dedicated to women activists and journalists.

While the Taliban claims that they have changed and are working on getting more girls back to school after allowing high schools for girls in some provinces to open, many women and rights advocates remain sceptical.

Facilitated by Norway, the discussion will focus on human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The talks are taking place behind closed doors at the Soria Moria Hotel, which is on the outskirts of Oslo.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt had earlier stressed that the talks would “not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban”.

“But we must talk to the de facto authorities in the country. We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian disaster," she said.

On Monday, the Taliban is scheduled to meet representatives of the US, France, Britain, Germany, Italy and the European Union. Tuesday will be dedicated to bilateral talks with Norwegian officials.

(With inputs from agencies)