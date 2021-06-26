Sri Lankan president hopes to vaccinate majority of over 30's by end of September

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced on Friday that most people aged 30 and over would be vaccinated by late September, as deliveries of millions of COVID vaccines from various manufacturers were due soon.

"At present, the vaccination drive is being carried out successfully in all provinces of the country. In July, we expect to receive 4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine and 2.5 million doses of Sinovac. Arrangements have also been made to obtain 2 million Sputnik V doses. In addition, 5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, 2.5 million doses of Sinovac and 2 million doses of Sputnik V are expected in August. By getting 3 million more Sinopharm vaccine doses in September, we could vaccinate 13 million people by the end of September this year. Accordingly, we can vaccinate almost everyone over the age of 30 by that time. This is a very satisfactory situation."

Rajapaksa said he personally spoke to world leaders to acquire supplies of COVID vaccines to ensure they get enough doses for some 13 million adults above the age of 30.

Sri Lanka reported 248,050 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of this Friday, and 2,814 deaths, according to the health ministry data.

The island nation has fully vaccinated only 3.98 per cent of its population so far, Johns Hopkins data here showed on Friday.