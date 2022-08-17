Sri Lanka set to include Sinhala, Tamil during Independence Day celebrations

The Sri Lankan government has appointed a panel to organise the country's Independence Day celebrations as it seeks to recommence singing the national anthem in both Sinhala and Tamil.

Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's regime had dropped Tamil from its national anthem. Sri Lanka had begun including Tamil in its national anthem from 2015 in an effort to reconcile with the Tamil minority community.

The Wickremesinghe government had declared that both Sinhala and Tamil will be sung during Independence Day celebrations. Former president Maithripala Sirisena's government in 2015 had decided to ensure Tamil to be included in the national anthem during Independence Day. Wickremesinghe was the prime minister during Sirisena's rule.

Sri Lanka celebrates its Independence Day on February 4 to commemorate the country’s independence from British rule in 1948.

The development comes as Sri Lanka moved to halt the state of emergency imposed in the country after anti-government protests. Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to leave the country amid political instability and deeping economic crisis. The country had defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April amid talks with IMF over a possible bailout.

Sri Lanka has been facing hyperinflation and fuel shortages as the country battles its worst economic downturn. Reports say Rajapaksa is currently in Bangkok after fleeing to Singapore where he had taken refuge. Rajapaksa had flown to Singapore from the Maldives last month.

