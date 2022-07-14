Sri Lanka crisis: US demands peaceful transfer of power within the boundaries

US ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, has called for a peaceful transfer of power within the boundaries of the country’s constitution and stated that the US condemns all forms of violence and urges that the rule of law be followed, she said in a tweet. Additionally, the US ambassador urged the political parties to cooperate in order to provide long-term political and economic stability to the country. "We urge all parties to approach this juncture with a commitment to the betterment of the nation and to work quickly to implement solutions that will bring long-term economic & political stability,” Chung said in a tweet, ANI reported.

(2/2) We condemn all violence & call for the rule of law to be upheld. A peaceful transfer of power within SL's democratic & constitutional framework is essential so the people's demands for accountability, transparency, democratic governance & a better future can be realized. — Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) July 13, 2022

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday (July 13), after an uprising sparked by the island nation’s economic collapse, and is currently waiting to fly further to Singapore amid the crisis. The Speaker of the House announced Rajapaksa’s resignation. The president was forced to evacuate with the navy and tender his resignation after Sri Lankan protesters stormed his house and wouldn’t leave.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the former prime minister of the country and current acting president, has announced a state of emergency and enforced it in the Western province. However, in the midst of Sri Lanka’s continuous unrest and crises, Wickremesinghe also declared his intention to resign from his position.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has announced that he intends to run for the presidency after Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Numerous stories of clashes between the Sri Lankans and police and armed forces at petrol stations have been reported, where thousands of desperate people lined up for hours and often for days, have surfaced as a result of the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

