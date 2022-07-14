Sri Lanka state broadcaster stops live telecast as protests intensify

Sri Lanka's national broadcaster SLRC also know as Jathika Rupavahini suspended live telecast on Wednesday (July 13) due to protesters surrounding its premises. The development came after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. He has appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim President of Sri Lanka.

A state of emergency was declared after protesters came prepared to face tear gas shelling by security forces outside Wickremesinghe's residence. A curfew has been declared in the western province of the country.

Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said that the PM cannot exercise the powers of the President, and cannot declare a curfew or a state of emergency.

"PM becomes acting President only if the President appoints him as such, or if the office of President is vacant, or if the CJ in consultation with the Speaker forms the view that the President is unable to act," Premadasa tweeted.

"In the absence of any of these, the PM cannot exercise the powers of President, and cannot declare curfew or a state of emergency," he said in another tweet.

Tear gas shells were used to disperse protesters trying to scale the wall to enter residence of Sri Lankan PM in capital Colombo.

The crisis-hit island country`s Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that he was yet to receive resignation letter from Gotabaya.

"We haven`t received President Gotabaya`s resignation yet, but we hope to get one in a day," Abeywardena told ANI.

73-year-old Gotabaya Rajapaksa had gone into hiding after crowds of protestors stormed his residence on July 9 and he had announced that he will resign on July 13.

