Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's close aide and vice president of United States Awami League Rabbi Alam, on Wednesday (Mar 12), made a bold statement claiming that she will return to the country as the prime minister.

Advertisment

Alam also took a swipe at Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, saying he should "go back where he came from", according to news agency ANI.

He further raised concerns over the current situation in Bangladesh stating that the country was under attack and called on the international community to intervene.

"Bangladesh is under attack, and it needs to be addressed by the international community. A political uprising is fine, but that is not what has been going on in Bangladesh. This is a terrorist uprising... Many of our leaders are sheltered here in India, and we are very thankful to the Indian government for providing the alignment. I also thank PM Narendra Modi for providing a safe travel passage for our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We are thankful to the people of India," he said.

Advertisment

"We want to ask the Bangladesh Advisor to step down and go back to where he came from... Sheikh Hasina is coming back as the Prime Minister. The young generation has made a mistake, but that's not their fault; they have been manipulated," he added.

Also read: Bangladesh Army chief tells politicians their infighting puts country's sovereignty at risk

Alam thanks PM Modi

Advertisment

Alam further thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring Hasina's safe travel passage.

He then exuded confidence in Hasina's return and said that the country's young generation has been misled, stating they've made a mistake and been "manipulated".

"... Sheikh Hasina is coming back as the Prime Minister. The young generation has made a mistake, but that's not their fault; they have been manipulated...," said Alam.

Earlier in the day, a court in Dhaka ordered the seizure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's residence, 'Sudasadhan,' located in Dhanmondi, as well as other properties owned by her family members who are currently in exile in India.

(With inputs from agencies)