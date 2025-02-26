Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman on Tuesday warned politicians against fighting among themselves, saying this infighting poses a great risk to the country's sovereignty.

"I am warning you. You cannot later say that I did not warn you," he said at an event held in remembrance of the army officers who died in the brutal killings at Pilkhana in 2009.

On February 25 and 26, 2009, several army officers, including the then-director general of the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed, were murdered in a mutiny at the headquarters of the paramilitary force (now Border Guard Bangladesh-BGB) in Pilkhana, Dhaka. In total, 74 bodies were recovered from the incident.

General Zaman said that Bangladesh is going through a chaotic situation, and criminals are taking advantage of it.

"There are a few reasons behind the deteriorating law and order situation. The first reason is that we are busy fighting. We are busy enraging each other,” he said.

He said instead of causing chaos, at the end of the day, Bangladeshis have to remain united by looking after the country and the nation.

"If you can't move beyond your differences and continue meddling and fighting among yourselves, the independence and sovereignty of the country will be at risk. I warn you (again)," Zaman said, without naming any group.

“Since stakeholders are busy accusing each other, miscreants find the situation favourable” believing that they could get away with anything, he added.

He urged everyone not to vilify indiscriminately the law enforcement forces, including police or security agencies for some of their controversial actions in the past, saying “they have contributed positively”.

A career infantry officer, Gen Zaman said he had no personal “ambition”, in an apparent reference to the country's history of military takeovers.

He said the military would return to barracks once the country reached a stable point.

"I just want to bring the country and the nation to a stable point and then take a vacation," said Zaman, who incidentally is a relative of Hasina.

Last year, Zaman in an interview said it would take 18 months to hold an election. Yunus' office said this was his personal opinion.

“At the beginning, I said it would take 18 months to hold an election. We are on that path. Professor Yunus is doing his best to keep us united. Let's help him," the army chief said.

A mass uprising led by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement toppled longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina's 16-year-long regime on August 5, 2024. Economist Muhammad Yunus took charge of the interim government.

The interim administration entrusted the army with the task of policing with judicial magisterial authority as the upsurge largely shook the regular police structure and its effectiveness.

Army largely stood on the sidelines despite being called out to tame the uprising by the deposed government, while a UN fact-finding report suggested policed actions during the uprising and subsequent violence claimed nearly 1400 lives.

Bangladesh witnessed a resurgence of unrest since February 5 when protestors burned and demolished the residence of the country's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, coinciding with her daughter Hasina's previously announced virtual address to students from India.

The protesters set on fire or ransacked the houses and business establishments of the Awami League leaders and supporters across the country.

Bangladesh's security forces have arrested over 8,600 people in a two-week crackdown named “Operation Devil Hunt” that targeted gangs allegedly linked with the ousted Hasina government.

The arrests come amid growing concerns about rising crime levels, particularly in Dhaka, with police saying the number of robberies had doubled since January last year.

Last week, rival student factions clashed at a university campus, a sign of serious discord between groups instrumental in spearheading the July-August 2024 uprising.

