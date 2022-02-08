'Shame on you': Netizens explode after Pizza Hut joins KFC, Hyundai & Kia to support Pak on Kashmir

After KFC created a social media storm over its Kashmir tweet, fast food giant Pizza Hut also got into the act and posted a message on Instagram which said: "We stand with you" on Kashmir solidarity day.

The purported post by Pizza Hut has since been deleted. KFC had also deleted its tweet on Kashmir. In a similar move, Hyundai and Kia had also posted tweets on Kashmir.

Although the Pizza Hut post was from a verified account, however, it is unclear if it is directly handled by the US multinational company. Pizza Hut's move received huge backlash in India.

This is absolutely bizarre and unlikely of big corporations. Has the government or state sponsored terror group put pressure on them? Global corporations should learn from this incident and condemn #Pakistan for this state orchestrated campaign.

Shame on you pizza hut and KFC You earn money in India and support Pakistan. Pizz hut and KFC Global apologize for this ।😡😡😡😡😡😡#BoycottKFC #boycottpizzahut

KFC in a controversial tweet on February 5 loudly proclaimed: "Kashmir Belongs to the Kashmiris". "You never left our thoughts and we hope that the coming years bring peace to you!, it said. The company later moved to delete the post as KFC India apologised without naming Pakistan.

"We deeply apologise for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride," KFC said in a tweet.

Hyundai India was also quick to get into damage control. In a post, it said: "It is clearly against Hyundai Motor's policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorised Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts."

The company said it made the distributer aware about the "inappropriateness of the action" and took steps to remove the social media post.

"Our subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India is not associated with the distributor in Pakistan," it claimed.

However, the damage was already done as it faced backlash from Indians on social media.

Cars Sold by Hyundai Motors in 2021



India - 505,000

Pakistan - 8000



I booked #Hyundai Verna a month ago & it was due to be deliver this month but after seeing #HyundaiPakistan post, supporting separatism in #Kashmir,India, cancelled the Verna & called the Honda outlet and taken the delivery of Honda City today itself.



