Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's aircraft again makes emergency landing after 'mid-air glitch'

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing after facing a technical problem near Rawalpindi district in Punjab province on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief accompanied by other party leaders, was on his way back to the capital city Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when his helicopter developed a 'technical fault', reported the Express Tribune citing sources.

He was reportedly visiting Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district to distribute relief assistance among flood victims.

The report further said that all leaders are safe after the emergency landing thanks to the pilot who showed good presence of mind and averted a possible accident.

Khan's party posted a video of him interacting with the locals after the emergency landing with a caption in Urdu that can be translated to "Awami leader Imran Khan! Chairman Imran Khan's conversation with local people after the helicopter landed near a village near Adiala on his return from Dera Ismail Khan."

عوامی لیڈر عمران خان !

ڈیرہ اسماعیل خان سے واپسی پر ہیلی کاپٹر کی اڈیالہ کے نواحی گاؤں کے قریب لینڈنگ کے بعد چیئرمین عمران خان کی مقامی افراد سے گفتگو۔ pic.twitter.com/boanhKUOgv — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 8, 2022 ×

Following this Khan left for his Bani Gala residence by road. The helicopter will undergo repairs and will be delivered to Noor Khan Airbase by Sunday morning, reported ANI quoting the Express Tribune.

Last month, as per Pakistan media reports, in a similar incident, a special plane transporting Imran Khan to Gujranwala for a rally had to make an emergency landing to avert a crash. The plane too developed glitch mid-air, however, the pilot successfully contacted the control tower and managed to land the aircraft safely.

(With inputs from agencies)

