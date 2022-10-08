Pakistan's Imran Khan likely to be arrested in foreign funding case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to be arrested in the foreign funding case, media reports claimed on Friday. ARY reported that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, along with other members Tariq Shafi, Hamid Zaman and Saif Niazi, were likely to get arrested on the same day.

The decision was taken by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday, ARY further reported.

Also read | Meta warns one million users about potential data leak through malicious apps

Sanaullah said that the PTI leaders were not appearing properly in front of the Federal Investigation Agency in the funding case and as a result, the government will have to step up their measures.

The Dawn newspaper had earlier reported that Imran Khan can be put under house arrest at the Banigala residence after he announced a long march in protest of the current government.

The 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' in Islamabad is a significant move by Imran Khan and the government has said that they will be deploying the military to control the situation in case of a rally.

Also read | Russian court orders seizure of rights group Memorial's headquarters in Moscow

"After Shehbaz Sharif's press conference yesterday and the subsequent arrests of Tariq Shafi, Hamid Zaman and Saif Niazi, it is clear that the government is panicking and is scared after the announcement of 'Azadi March'," PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain tweeted.

Earlier, the FIA Cybercrime wing took PTI leader Saifullah Niazi into custody on allegations of running an “unauthorised” website which was used to raise funds illegally for the police party.

The country of Pakistan has been experiencing a lot of turmoil in the recent past with the economy taking a massive hit and the opposition embroiled in a controversy regarding illegal foreign funding.