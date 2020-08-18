Rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul; no group claims responsibility

Mortar shells hit Kabul's diplomatic area around 9:30 am local time on Tuesday. The attack left at least 10 people, including four people injured. Afghanistan's interior ministry said 14 rockets were fired from two vehicles in Kabul.

An eyewitness, Baryalai Jan, account confirms it. He said: "I saw a vehicle arrived in the area and fired four rockets, and one of the rockets hit a residential house."

Eyewitnesses say some of the rockets fell near Afghanistan's defence ministry. The area also houses several embassies and the NATO office. The diplomatic area was cordoned off.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said he was not aware of the attack even as two people have been arrested.

One of Kabul's resident, Mohamad Zarif, said: "Today is the Independence Day of our country and on such a day, we cannot go out to celebrate our independence, walk out freely, there is no security in this country."