PTI president and Imran Khan loyalist Pervez Elahi sent to 14-day judicial remand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan was sent on 14-day judicial remand by a Lahore district court on Sunday. The decision came a couple of days after he was arrested outside his residence in a case pertaining to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

The court, however, rejected the demand of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) which had sought a 14-day physical remand of Elahi. According to ACE, during his tenure, Elahi recruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

“He got changed the results of these candidates belonging to Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin. We have collected evidence and also arrested Secretary Punjab Assembly Rai Mumtaz Hussain in this regard,” an ACE spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dawn.

After his arrest, Elahi had urged his party members to "stand firm" and said this "difficult" time will eventually pass.

"We are with the truth and the right. I say to the PTI that you have to keep standing firm [and] definitely not back off," said Elahi, adding, “Stand absolutely firm. This time shall too pass."

Moonis Elahi, son of Pervez Elahi, took to Twitter and said his father will stay with the party, despite the rumours suggesting otherwise.

"A series of crackdowns began in January and at that time, my father told me that even if he is arrested, we must stand with Imran Khan," he tweeted.

"Three days ago, my parents reiterated the same thing. Now it is being said that my father has been arrested in false cases. We are with PTI and will remain with the party." Pakistan establishment plotting Elahi's downfall? Though Elahi has been arrested in a graft case, PTI leaders are of the view that it is in connection to the May 9 protests which rocked the country. Ever since Imran Khan's supporters caused riots and anarchy after his arrest in the Al-Qadir case, the Pakistani establishment of ISI, the army and the government has been coming after PTI.

Hordes of prominent PTI leaders have jumped the ship while others have been lured with the prospect of ditching Imran and having the establishment by their side. Qureshi to quit PTI? Mahmood Moulvi, one of the PTI defectors that recently met Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in prison said the outcome of the meeting would be visible soon.

"Our meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the jail was encouraging and its results would be revealed within two days," Moulvi said during an interview on Geo News' programme.

Reports suggest that Qureshi might be looking to resign from PTI, despite Imran naming him as one of his replacements. Political experts are of the view that by breaking up the top hierarchy of PTI, the establishment is looking to assert dominance and close Imran's chapter in Pakistan's politics for good.

(With inputs from agencies)