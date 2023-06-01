Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi arrested

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said on Thursday that party President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, who is a close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested outside his residence.

A report by DAWN quoted Elahi's spokesperson Iqbal Chaudhry as saying that the former Punjab chief minister was arrested as he was leaving his house. The report also mentioned that according to the spokesperson, authorities "misbehaved" with women accompanying Elahi.

A district court in Lahore issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Elahi on May 26. The politician had been evading arrest since May 9.

In a tweet, the party said, "Shameful how the regime doesn't stop their fascism. The inflation has skyrocketed to 38%, and their response is arresting former CM Punjab Parvez Elahi. Absolutely ridiculous!" It also shared a video in which the 77-year-old leader was seen being dragged by security personnel from his residence.

PTI leader Moonis Elahi, who is the son of Pervez Elahi, said that he will stay with the party. He tweeted, "A series of crackdowns began in January and at that time, my father told me that even if he is arrested, we must stand with Imran Khan. Three days ago, my parents reiterated the same thing. Now it is being said that my father has been arrested in false cases," he said, further adding that "we are with PTI and will remain with the party".