Protest in Nepal against Myanmar’s execution of four activists

Human Rights Organisation of Nepal on Tuesday staged a protest against the execution of four democratic activists by Myanmar’s ruling army that has spurred global outrage.

In a bid to spread its message, the organisation holding placards that read ‘‘We condemn the execution of democratic leaders’ and ‘End army rule in Myanmar bring democracy back’, staged the protest at the United Nation House in Kathmandu.

Condemning the execution, the protesters' said Nepal doesn’t accept capital punishment.

“The military government hanged four democratic activists. We are protesting to get the message across the world. We are in a time where military do not execute people. Nepal does not accept capital punishment, nor any community in the world accepts it. We are protesting against the violence act,” Mahamunishwor Acharya, President of the organisation told WION.

Members of the organisation holding placards chanted slogans, 'Capital punishment not the solution to crimes' outside the UN House.

Myanmar's military-led government that seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 has been accused of thousands of extrajudicial killings since then, but the hangings announced Monday were the country's first official executions in decades.

Among the four executed were Phyo Zeya Thaw, a 41-year-old former lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s party, and Kyaw Min Yu, a 53-year-old democracy activist better known as Ko Jimmy. Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw were the two other people executed.

Similar demonstrations were staged across Myanmar on both Monday and Tuesday.

Nepal abolished capital punishment through the Constitution of 1990 and is among 142 countries in the world to have done so in law or practice.

Article 16(2) of Nepal's present Constitution states that there shall be no law providing the death penalty for anyone.

