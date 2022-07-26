Myanmar: Junta spokesperson says executed inmates deserved 'many death sentences'

The international outrage of Myanmar's first execution in decades prompted the junta to lash out on Tuesday, claiming the four killed prisoners—two of whom were well-known democratic activists—"deserved many death sentences." The killings that were revealed on Monday provoked outrage from all over the world, increased concerns that there will be more, and triggered demands for tougher international sanctions against the already isolated junta.

However, the military leadership resisted, arguing that the soldiers "were given the right to defend themselves according to court procedure" in a statement by spokesman Zaw Min Tun. At a routine press conference in the capital, Naypyidaw, he stated: "If we compare their sentence with other death penalty cases, they have committed crimes for which they should have been given death sentences many times. They harmed many innocent people. There were many big losses which could not be replaced."

He claimed without going into further detail that the captives, who included a former lawmaker from the party of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, had been permitted to communicate with family members through video conference. The UN and western nations have already criticised the junta for the executions.

An ex-lawmaker from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), Phyo Zeya Thaw, was given a death sentence in January for violating anti-terrorism regulations. The military tribunal imposed the same punishment on democracy campaigner Kyaw Min Yu, also known as "Jimmy." The two other guys were given the death penalty for the murder of a woman in Yangon who they claimed was an informant for the junta. As part of its crackdown on dissent after seizing power last year, the junta has convicted scores of anti-coup activists to death, although Myanmar had not carried out an execution in decades.

