Pakistan: Unidentified gunmen open fire at Gwadar port, two attackers killed
Gwadar port attack. Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port authority complex in its restive Balochistan province, Geo News reported on Wednesday (Mar 20).
The report mentioned that two attackers were killed in retaliatory firing by security personnel.
Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)'s Majeed Brigade has claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a statement, BLA claimed that they attacked the offices of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and military intelligence. This is the second big attack by the Majeed Brigade in two months.
more to follow