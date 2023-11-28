Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs for investments in energy, food security, other sectors

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday (Nov 27) signed the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in many sectors including energy and food security. According to a post by Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar's office, these MoUs will unlock multi-billion dollars of investment from the UAE into Pakistan and will help realise various initiatives envisioned under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

"Prime Minister termed the signing of MoUs as a historic event that will usher in a new era of Pak-UAE economic partnership," the post said. The signing of the MoUs comes as Pakistan's economy has been reeling under pressure for the last few years, and the country is battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar today held a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) was also present at the occasion.



On Monday, PM Kakar held a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "The leaders underlined that Pakistan and the UAE have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have stood the test of time. They reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation and dialogue between Pakistan and the UAE," the PMO post on X added.