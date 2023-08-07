Pakistan: Train accident may be result of sabotage, says minister

Pakistan's Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Monday (August 7) that it was possible that sabotage was behind the Hazara Express tragedy. He however, did not rule out mechanical fault.

The accident, which took place on Sunday, has resulted in dozens of casualties. Pakistan's federal government inspector of railways has now been assigned the responsibility of carrying out investigation into the tragedy.

Pakistani news outlet Dawn has cited sources in the Pakistan Railways to say that derailment of the Havailian-bound Hazara Express was due to breaking of the railway line and hot axle. This reportedly jammed the movement.

“I had a bad feeling since morning. And this accident happened. The possibility of sabotage, mechanical fault, or anything else cannot be ruled out,” said Rafique, as quoted by Dawn. He was speaking with reporters at a press conference.

“But we cannot confirm it at the moment until we get something confirmed that whether or not it happened due to a technical fault, sabotage, or accident,” he added.

Rafique said that speed of the train at the time of derailment was 50 kilometres per hour. He said the government was trying to verify this. The minister sai that the entire UP/Down traffic on the Main Line-1 was suspended after the accident.

During the press conference, Rafique appreciated the Pakistan Army and the district administration for their help in rescue mission. Pakistani Rangers were also involved in rescue and relief efforts.

Concerns about track safety

Dawn reported that contrary to the minister's suggestion that sabotage was involved, official source in Pakistan Railways said that the accident was the result of a technical issue.

“The way the passenger coaches derailed and overturned one by one clearly reflect hitting the wheels with the track’s spot that was either weak, cracked, or broken already and not able to bear the load. Another reason may be the hot axle that jammed the wheels (trolleys), separating chassis with the heavy steel body of the coaches,” said the official source as quoted by Dawn.

“In railways, the accidents are always measured, gauged, or assessed on three issues — material failure, system failure, or human failure. But in this case, it seems that the accident has apparently happened due to material failure — line breaking or jamming of the trolleys. However, there is no evidence related to the failure of human or the system as both remained intact and functioning well,” he explained. To a question, he said the possibility of sabotage, however, cannot be ruled out. “The people will come to know about the actual reasons behind the accident soon,” he added.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.