Pakistan to seek over $16 billion at UN conference for rehabilitation after last year's flood

Officials said on Thursday (January 5) that Pakistan might seek over $16 billion at a UN conference next week for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-hit regions. The catastrophic floods reportedly caused the country a loss of about $30 billion.

A United Nations report published on Wednesday highlighted that in 2022, the Asia-Pacific was the world's most disaster-prone region with floods, drought, typhoons, heatwaves, and earthquakes.

The report mentioned that floods were the deadliest, accounting for 74.4 per cent of disaster events in the region and 88.4 per cent of total deaths globally.

When it comes to floods, last year's flood in Pakistan and its impact on the residents is notable. Reports stated that the Pakistan flood affected 33 million people and caused 1,739 deaths.

The World Weather Attribution study, which was released last year on September 15, showed "fingerprints" of climate change on this extreme monsoon rainfall in Pakistan.

For the unversed, the "International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan" is being held in Geneva on January 9. It is co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations.

According to Foreign Office spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the conference aims to seek funding for the flood victims. Baloch further mentioned that the Conference will be co-chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

At her weekly media briefing, she said: "The programme will feature a high-level opening segment, where leaders will make supportive statements."

