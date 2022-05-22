Pakistan: Senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested in land dispute case

Shireen Mazari, who is Pakistan's former human rights minister, was arrested on Saturday (May 21) by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab and Islamabad police over a decades-old land grabbing allegation.

The senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, who served as the Federal Minister for Human Rights from 20 August 2018 to 10 April 2022, was arrested on the orders of Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz, media reports said.

Her daughter Imaan Mazari informed in a tweet that her mother was detained by police near her Islamabad home. "Male police have beaten and taken my mother away and I have been told that anti-corruption wing of Lahore has arrested her," she said.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan praises India for reducing fuel prices, defying 'US pressure'

Pakistan-based ARYnews reported that she did not appear in front of authorities in a case that was registered in DG Khan over a 129-acre land dispute. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police in its statement said that Mazari was booked in the same property case.

Pakistan-based media outlets also aired footage of Shireen's arrest where she could be heard protesting when Pakistan female police officers dragged her out of a car.

ALSO READ | Pakistani court extends interim bail of PM Sharif, Hamza in money laundering case

I want to thank everyone who supported me when I was picked up illegally, dragged out of the car with no warrant. My cell was snatched! My driver was blindfolded & beaten up. I was being driven on the Motorway to some place in Punjab! Thankfully I am back home safe with my family — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 21, 2022 ×

Mazari tweeted: "I want to thank everyone who supported me when I was picked up illegally, dragged out of the car with no warrant. My cell was snatched! My driver was blindfolded & beaten up. I was being driven on the Motorway to some place in Punjab! Thankfully I am back home safe with my family."

While speaking to Geo TV, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry also alleged that Mazari was manhandled during the arrest.

Later, Hamza Shahbaz said that he issued orders to the Rawalpindi police to release Shireen Mazari ."I have directed the Rawalpindi police to release Shireen Mazari," Hamza Shahbaz said as quoted by news agencies.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.