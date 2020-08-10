Pakistan: Powerful bomb blast in Balochistan province kills 5 persons, injures 20

A powerful bomb blast ripped through a busy market in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Monday, killing five persons and wounding 20 others, police said.

The blast took place in Chaman's Mall Road and a number of vehicles were damaged in the attack.

The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop killed 5 persons and injuring 20 others, a senior police official said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officer said.

Chaman is considered a sensitive town in Balochistan as it shares a border with Afghanistan's volatile Kandahar province. In March this year, at least nine people were injured in an explosion near the Levies Lines of the town.

(With inputs from agencies)