Pakistan PM responds to PM Modi after latter's tweet on Pakistan flood situation

A couple of days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the victims of the devastating floods in Pakistan, the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded via Twitter.

The Pakistani PM thanked his Indian counterpart and stated that Pakistan will overcome the adverse effects of the calamity.

"I thank India PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities." tweeted Shehbaz.

PM Modi on Monday (August 29) in a Twitter post stated that he was "saddened" by the situation in Pakistan. He also said that he hopes normalcy will be restored soon in the neighbouring country.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy." tweeted PM Modi.

As reported extensively by WION, Pakistan is reeling under a major catastrophe as relentless monsoon rains have flooded a third of the country. Around 5.9 million people have been left without shelter in one of the worst calamities in the recent past.

From an infrastructural point, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) NDMA said that more than 3,100 kilometres of road have been damaged in the floods while more than 600,000 houses have been destroyed.

According to official estimates, the destruction by the floods has already cost the Pakistani exchequer more than $10 billion.

For a country that has been under extreme financial duress for quite some time, the long-term effect of the last two months could be devastating.

Owing to the perilous state of affairs in the country, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finally agreed to release the $1.1 billion tranche of payment, on Monday, out of the total $6 billion bailout package.

According to several estimates, India's neighbouring country needs at least $41 billion in the next 12 months to fund debt repayments and boost foreign exchange reserves that have fallen to a lowly sum of $7.8 billion.

