Pakistan mall fire: Death toll climbs to 11, at least 40 people rescued

The death toll due to a fire at a shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi has climbed to 11, the news agency AFP reported on Saturday (Nov 25) citing officials. "Our rescue workers have taken 11 dead bodies to hospitals so far," said Shahid Hussain, a spokesman for the Chippa welfare organisation, which runs a rescue service.

Hussain said that 35 people were injured with seven of them in serious condition.

"At least 40 people have been rescued," Hussain added.

AFP reported that over 60 people were inside the mall when the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the six-storey building. The building had no fire escape.