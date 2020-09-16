Pakistan introduces bill on punishment for defaming military

A private bill seeking to punish those who intentionally defame, ridicule or bring disrepute to Pakistan military was introduced in country's parliament on Wednesday. The bill proposes a fine, imprisonment, or both for those found guilty of such acts.

The bill seeks to penalise those defaming military was introduced in the parliament in a hurry and was not even listed initially.

The bill has been moved by the head of the Standing Committee for Defence.

The latest bill comes amid alleged corruption case of Asim Bajwa, former Lieutenant General of Pakistan Army who is in focus for his disproportionate assets. Asim Bajwa is also the chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority.

Asim Bajwa faced corruption allegations after an investigative report by Pakistani journalist Ahmed Noorani said that Bajwa and his family members owned properties and businesses worth crores in Pakistan and other countries.

Earlier this month, Bajwa announced that he will step down as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Imran Khan on information and broadcasting following corruption allegations against him.

